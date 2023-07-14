[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, July 14, 2023.]

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A locally owned mattress retailer is closing its doors for good after 47 years in business.

Sleep Gallery is now completely liquidating inventory from its store at 2539 W. Prospect Road in Ashtabula, across from Saybrook, according to a Friday news release. Mattresses, adjustable bases, bedroom furniture and sheet sets will be up to 40% off and accessories will be up to 70% off.

“We are grateful to the communities and families in the area that have given Sleep Gallery an incredible purpose to serve so many for almost 50 years,” reads a quote from the owners, the Bahr family.

The store first opened in 1976 and has since expanded its showrooms and warehouse space to offer more products, according to the release. Locals voted the Sleep Gallery as the “Best Mattress Store” eight years in a row, according to the release.

Managers encourage shopping the liquidation sale sooner rather than later to get the best deal. Delivery or pick-up services are available. For more information on the sale, visit the Sleep Gallery website.

The building itself is also for sale. Interested parties should Ray Bahr at 440-994-9694.