STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio native pleaded guilty to terrorism charges after investigators say he tried to help terrorists ambush and kill U.S. troops overseas.

Cole Bridges, 22, of Stow, pleaded guilty to trying to offer material support to the Islamic State group and trying to murder U.S. soldiers.

Bridges faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two charges he admitted to. He will be sentenced on Nov. 2.

According to court records, Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, joined the U.S. Army around September 2019. In the same year, court documents say he started researching online propaganda promoting jihadists.

In 2020, while stationed in Fort Stewart, Georgia, Bridges started communicating with an FBI agent posing as a supporter of the Islamic State. Court documents say Bridges started giving advice on how to ambush U.S. soldiers in the Middle East as well as attack potential targets in New York City.

According to court documents, Bridges sent diagrams of specific military maneuvers to the uncover agent, as well as a video of himself showing support for the Islamic State.

He was arrested in Georgia in 2021.