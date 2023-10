[Editor’s Note: Find the FOX 8 forecast in the video player above.]

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – Students and staff at Orange City Schools are getting an unexpected day off.

According to the district’s website, schools are closed due to a power outage on campus. The district posted the information to its X page, previously known as Twitter, at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to First Energy, the cause of the outage is still unclear. Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.