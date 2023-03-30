OLMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Email threats sent to several hospitals and police agencies appeared to come from a home in Olmstead Township, but authorities say after further investigation they determined the emails must have been generated elsewhere.

According to authorities, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, hospitals and police in the Columbus area received an “email making direct threats by a person who lives in Olmsted Township on Hatherton Lane.”

But, police say the threat was determined to be a “fake email generated by an unknown source using the Olmsted Township resident information.”

Officers say they were able to make sure the resident was safe and determined that the resident was not capable of making the threats.