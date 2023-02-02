CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.

The job fair is scheduled to take place on February 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the NEORSD administrative offices on 3900 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, according to a press release from the NEORSD.

All positions being offered at the job fair include benefits such as health care, paid time off, tuition assistance, retirement packages and professional development opportunities, the release said.

“Purpose. Service. Benefits. Those are just three reasons to work for NEORSD. It’s a great place to begin or continue your career,” Chief Administrative Officer Constance T. Haqq said. “Working at the Sewer District is a great way to protect public health and the environment. We also provide ways to give back to your community.”

The release said job fair appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. Transportation will be offered for free to pre-registered candidates.

To pre-register, click here.

Positions being offered at the NEORSD job fair include:

Good Neighbor Ambassadors (10 opportunities available)

Environmental Compliance Inspector

GIS Application Analyst

Electrician

Wastewater Operator (Shift Manager opportunity also available)

Internships (eight opportunities available)

Business Process Specialist

Analyst I – Asset Management Systems

Instrument Technician

Information Technology (several opportunities available)

Fleet Services Mechanic

Stationary Engineer Process Manager

Instructor, Industrial Maintenance

Administrative Assistant

Asset Reliability Manager

Click here to see all current job postings.

“NEORSD successfully treats sanitary sewage and manages stormwater across 355 square miles of the Lake Erie watershed, thanks to the work of more than 750 of the most dedicated, smart, and innovative employees,” Chief Executive Officer Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells said. “There’s a place for everyone here at the Sewer District, and I look forward to this exciting opportunity to add talent to our team.”

Click here to learn more about the NEORSD job fair.