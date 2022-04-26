PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Perkins Township announced an arrest related to a nationwide TikTok trend.

The ‘Orbeez Challenge’ involves shooting unsuspecting strangers with Orbeez beads. Sometimes the Orbeez are frozen to make them more painful.

Police in Perkins Township responded to Target on Friday over reports of juveniles shooting airsoft guns at cars and people.

Police say the guns turned out to be Orbeez guns.

According to police, officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested one juvenile.

The Perkins Township Police Department is asking parents to talk about the trend with their children.

They warned parents about the trend back in March.