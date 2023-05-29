(The above video is today’s top stories and weather)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) Leo, a versatile and highly skilled police dog, is being remembered by North Ridgeville Police as an “Amazing K-9.”

Police said Leo was a member of the department for nearly 8 years.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of K-9 Leo,” according to a post on the North Ridgeville Police Facebook Page.

Police said Leo was certified in both narcotics and patrol work.

“Leo was an amazing K-9 and will be missed,” police added.

North Ridgeville Police did not give a cause of death for the K-9.