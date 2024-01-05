CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Beachwood pediatrician is now under indictment on charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, accused of sexually assaulting or acting improperly with two young patients during clinical visits.

Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, 67, of Moreland Hills, is accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile patient in September 2019 and having sexual interaction with and making improper sexual remarks to another juvenile patient in November 2023, according to the Ohio Medical Board.

His indictment indicates he either forced or threatened force or coerced the alleged victims, one of whom was 11 years old at the time.

State records show Kriwinsky has operated the independent pediatric practice Pediatric Place along Orange Place in Beachwood since 2001.

Court records show he was arrested on Nov. 16 and indicted on Dec. 29.

Kriwinsky pleaded not guilty at his Wednesday arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Afterward, he posted 10% of a $25,000 bond and was released, court records show. He’s been ordered not to have contact with the alleged victims.

Kriwinsky’s medical license was summarily suspended in November, following the allegations, while the Ohio Medical Board determines whether to permanently ban him from practicing medicine and surgery in the state, records show.

His medical license was first issued in August 1985.

Kriwinsky is due back in court on Jan. 18.