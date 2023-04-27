[Editor’s Note: The video report above answers the question: Does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?]

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man is almost $1 million richer after picking the right lucky numbers on a lottery ticket sold at a grocery store in Lorain County.

According to lottery officials, Ali Mashrah of Grafton has claimed the $1.6 million Classic Lotto jackpot prize that was drawn Saturday, April 22.

Lottery officials say, Mashrah chose the $800,000 cash option prize and will receive a lump sum payment of $576,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The winning ticket was sold at Schild’s IGA, located at 34981 East Royalton Road in Grafton.

Mashrah chose his own numbers.

Officials say the odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 13.98 million.

