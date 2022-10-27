POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On weekend nights, a soft glow lights up Tyler Hanes’ yard in Northeast Ohio.

It comes from over 500 hand-carved foam pumpkins on display in Poland.

Hanes started his pumpkin walk three years ago, and since then community interest has exploded.

He lets the community tour his display for free. This is the third year for Ty’s Pumpkin Walk. He started the hobby when the pandemic hit.

He has since carved hundreds of foam pumpkins every year, ranging from horror movie classics to popular kids’ cartoons.

“Seeing people react to Bluey or seeing people react to The Munsters, it’s fun to see people’s little reactions there,” Hanes said.

Donations are requested, but not required. All the proceeds go to a cause close to Hanes’ heart – the Mahoning County Special Olympics.

Hanes’ family has a long history with the organization. His parents coached and his uncles participated. They’ve already raised over $2,000 for the cause just this year.

“This is one of the bigger donations or fundraising activities that we have throughout the year that we’re the beneficiaries of. It goes a long way to supporting our athletes,” said David Grossman, the committee chair with the Mahoning County Special Olympics.

All the money goes toward buying equipment and paying fees for those in the Special Olympics.

The pumpkin walk is here for one more weekend, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day.

It’s on Poland Center Drive. The full address and daily hours are posted on Ty’s Pumpkin Walk Facebook page. Updates are also posted for inclement weather.