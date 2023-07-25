LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A man is seriously injured after falling out of a moving vehicle in Lorain early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Lorain Police Department, it happened on the 1900 block of W. 19th Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Navarrayon Mcafee, lying on the ground with severe head injuries.

According to the release, the initial investigation showed that the man fell out of a moving vehicle, which was reportedly traveling eastbound on W. 19th Street.

Mcafee was taken to Mercy Health Medical Center. He was later life-flighted to Metro Health Medical Center for further treatment, according to the release.

The roadway in that area was closed for about two hours Tuesday morning during the investigation.

Lorain police ask that anyone who has information or witnessed this incident call Officer Michael Bohaty at 440-204-2179.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau.