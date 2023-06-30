OHIO (WJW) — For the second year in a row, commercial fireworks will be legal to set off at homes across Ohio starting around the Fourth of July.

House Bill 172 allows Ohio residents to legally buy and now fire off fireworks, but it also gives communities the opportunity to set local limitations.

Communities that do not permit fireworks include:

If your community is not on this list and it has banned fireworks, please email the information to tips@Fox8.com.

Avon Lake: An ordinance is still in place to keep the prohibition of the discharge of fireworks in the city limits as a law.

Bay Village: City Council will continue the present ban on the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

Bedford: Bedford City Council passed an ordinance in May 2022 that imposes a complete ban on the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

Berea: The city has a ban on discharging, igniting or exploding fireworks.

Brook Park: City Council passed an ordinance banning the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

Brunswick: The discharge of fireworks is restricted in city limits.

Cleveland: The receipt, storage, possession, sale, use or discharge of consumer fireworks is not allowed without a permit. According to Cleveland police, municipal codes involving fireworks and unnecessary noise will be strictly enforced.

Cleveland Heights: The discharge, ignition and explosion of fireworks is not permitted.

Eastlake: The discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal.

Euclid: According to the Euclid Police Department, Euclid will not have a public fireworks display on July 4, and private use of fireworks in the city is still illegal.

Fairport Harbor: According to the Fairport Harbor Police Department, it is illegal to possess, discharge, and ignite consumer-grade fireworks in the Village of Fairport Harbor.

Highland Heights: Fireworks are not permitted in the city.

Lakewood: All fireworks are illegal in Lakewood, according to legislation and Lakewood police.

Mayfield Village: Mayfield Village has banned the discharge of fireworks within its boundaries per Ordinance 2022-04, passed May 16, 2022.

Medina: The city has elected to continue a restriction on discharging fireworks within city limits.

Mentor: Fireworks possession is legal in the city, but discharge remains prohibited.

Middleburg Heights: Consumer-grade fireworks are banned.

North Royalton: Personal fireworks are not permitted in the city limits of North Royalton.

Parma: It is illegal for residents to discharge fireworks in the City of Parma.

Pepper Pike: According to Pepper Pike police, setting off fireworks is banned in the city, per local ordinance.

Rocky River: Possession, discharge, ignition or exploding of fireworks are not permitted.

Seven Hills: City ordinance maintains it is still illegal to set off fireworks within the municipality.

Shaker Heights: Fireworks possession is legal in Shaker Heights but the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks remains prohibited.

South Euclid: The discharge, ignition or explosion of fireworks is banned.

Strongsville: It is illegal for city residents to set off fireworks.

Tallmadge: Consumer fireworks are prohibited.

Twinsburg: The use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

Wadsworth: The city of Wadsworth has chosen to keep its fireworks prohibitions in place.

Warrensville Heights: An ordinance is still in place that says no person shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the Municipality of Warrensville Heights unless they have written permission from the fire chief.

Westlake: Westlake City Council passed legislation banning the discharging, ignition or exploding of consumer-grade fireworks anywhere in the city in 2022. It does not apply to novelties, like sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.

Wickliffe: The discharging of fireworks is illegal in the city.

Vermilion: The city does not permit the discharge of fireworks in the city limits.

Communities that do allow fireworks during holidays:

If your community is not on this list and it permits fireworks, please email the information to tips@Fox8.com.

Amherst: Fireworks in the city of Amherst are illegal during any normal day/time. However, there are exceptions to this ordinance regarding holidays, including July 3, 4 and 5.

Canton: The lawful discharge of fireworks is permissible the weekend prior to and the weekend after July 4, along with on July 3, 4, and 5 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Newburgh Heights: According to Newburgh Heights police, fireworks in the city are illegal during any normal day/time. However, there are exceptions to this ordinance regarding holidays, including July 3, 4 and 5.