NE Ohio hospitals issue joint letter to stress seriousness of pandemic: ‘We are asking for your help’

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Northeast Ohio we feel it is important to reach out together to stress the seriousness of this public health crisis. While our teams stand ready to care for you in the event you contract COVID-19, we are asking for your help. As healthcare institutions we continue to work on testing, developing treatment options, and studying potential vaccines, but these efforts combined will not stop the spread of COVID-19. We depend on you to do what is needed to protect yourself and those you love.”

The letter states that “coronavirus is a risk to all of us.” They recommend several steps to take to prevent illness and protect everyone.

Those steps are:

Protective Masking – Mask up, covering your nose, mouth and chin with a mask when you are around others.



Physical Distancing – Avoid large crowds and maintain 6 feet between yourself and

people who do not live in your household.



Frequent Handwashing – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20

seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose,

coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer

that meets CDC guidelines. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed

hands.



Monitor Your Health & Exposures – Pay attention to your symptoms. If you have any

of the below symptoms or you think you’ve been exposed, stay home and call your

doctor for guidance on testing and care.

— Fever or feeling feverish (chills, sweating)

— Fatigue (feeling tired all the time)

— Muscle or body aches

— Headache

— New loss of smell or taste

— Sore throat

— Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea