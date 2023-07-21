GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A West Geauga High School student, who helped prevent a mass shooting at his school in April, will soon receive an award from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

During class on April 3, Casey Orloski found a 9-millimeter bullet in the bathroom.

“All of a sudden, a shock wave hit me like, ‘Oh, this is like a life-or-death situation at this point,’” Orloski said.

He quickly reported what he found to the school’s resource officer and eventually, 18-year-old student Brandon Morrissette was arrested.

Police said Morrissette planned, “To shoot multiple students during class” that day.

When Morrissette was detained, officers found a gun and ammunition in his backpack.

“I had insomnia for like, two weeks. So I just kept thinking about the day, over and over again,” Orloski said.

Months after that near tragic day, Orloski will travel to Columbus to be recognized by some of Ohio’s top school leaders and Gov. Dewine.

Orloski will be the first student awarded the state’s “Safety Standout Award.”

“I want to thank Governor Dewine for even just wanting to give me these awards because it means a lot,” Orloski said.

Though Orloski is thrilled by the recognition, it’s not what motivated him in the moment. He said he spoke up because it was the right thing to do.

“This message needs to be spread because there is way too much school violence now,” Orloski said.