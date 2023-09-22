CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Classes at McKinley Senior High School were canceled Friday, Sept. 22, after custodians discovered fleas in some classrooms.

The school was closed after the discovery, according to a statement from Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert. The fleas “seemed to be confined to a few classrooms,” it reads.

The school district has arranged for professional exterminators, who were given access to the building all day Friday and over the weekend “to ensure a comprehensive and effective treatment,” the statement reads.

After-school activities not scheduled at the high school were expected to continue as scheduled, Talbert said.