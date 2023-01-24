(WJW) – The average price for gasoline in Northeast Ohio is on the rise, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price for the week of January 17 was $3.390. This week, gas prices are up eights cents at $3.478 per gallon, according to AAA. The average price for gas in the week of January 24, 2022, was $3.075.

The highest price of gas this week was seen in Alliance at $3.593 per gallon. Following close behind were Ashtabula and New Philadelphia at $3.561 per gallon.

The average prices of unleaded gas in Northeast Ohio areas:

Alliance: $3.593

Ashland: $3.408

Ashtabula: $3.561

Aurora: $3.590

Chesterland: $3.313

Cleveland: $3.469

Elyria: $3.440

Independence: $3.458

Lorain: $3.437

Lyndhurst: $3.541

Massillon: $3.540

Mentor: $3.497

New Philadelphia: $3.561

Niles: $3.481

Norwalk: $3.452

Oberlin: $3.548

Parma: $3.436

Ravenna: $3.452

Solon: $3.540

Willard: $3.224

Youngstown: $3.503

According to AAA, an increase in gasoline demand and slightly more expensive oil pushed the national average for a gallon of gas 12 cents higher over the last week to $3.42. Today’s average is 33 cents more than a month ago and ten cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 7.56 million to 8.05 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 230.3 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.