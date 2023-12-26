[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on porch pirates and how to keep your packages safe.]

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Lake County sheriff’s deputies returned Christmas gifts stolen by two Christmas Eve thieves, one of whom is still at-large.

Deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Riverside and Heatherstone drives just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, after an “alert resident” reported two men were trying to get into unlocked vehicles, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies tried to stop the men’s white SUV, which fled the area “at a high rate of speed” on Riverside Drive, headed into the city of Painesville. One suspect got out of the SUV and ran along Bank Street, eluding deputies. The SUV continued onto state Route 2 West, where another deputy spotted it.

A pursuit began, but was stopped soon after due to “speeds and roadway conditions,” according to the post. Soon after, an assisting agency set up road spikes to stop the vehicle. It crashed into a signpost near Lloyd Road. A man ran from the vehicle, but was later found by police K-9 officers and a drone.

(Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities found the vehicle was reported stolen in North Ridgeville the prior day. Inside they found a firearm, several credit cards and wrapped Christmas presents.

“Many of the gifts have been returned so that they can reach their rightful recipient,” the post reads. “Merry Christmas!”

The suspects appeared to have targeted Madison, Perry and Painesville, deputies said. Lake County sheriff’s deputies are now asking residents to check their video surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 440-350-5620.