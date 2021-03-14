NE Ohio bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

**For coverage on the state’s COVID-19 curfew, watch below.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Painesville bar was cited for violating health orders, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

At just before 9 p.m. Saturday, agents visited Jackie’s Sports Bar and Grill, where they saw around 125 patrons on premises.

Customers were crowded around the bar and occupying consecutive seats, while others stood behind them to order, according to the report. Customers were permitted to congregate throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages.

Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place, and many were not wearing facial coverings.

The busineess was cited for improper conduct — disordery activity.

This case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.