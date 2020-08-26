NBA postpones playoff games after Bucks’ boycott over shooting of Jacob Blake

NEW YORK (WJW) — The NBA has postponed all three of Wednesday’s playoff games.

The NBA says the following games have been postponed: Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

This comes just hours after the Milwaukee Bucks announced their decision not to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks players reportedly made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The Bucks-Magic game was scheduled to tipoff at 4 p.m. The Magic warmed up on the court for 10 minutes before leaving the court.

Several NBA players, including LeBron James, tweeted out messages Wednesday demanding change and the Boston Celtics’ official Twitter account did the same.

Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin. His family’s attorney says he is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

People across the nation have since called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

