NBA legend Charles Oakley gives back to hometown during All-Star celebrations

(Cleveland, OH) – NBA legend Charles Oakley hosted a pep-rally at his alma mater John Hay High School in Cleveland on Wednesday. It was part of the NBA All-Star Game celebrations.

“It’s exciting. Haven’t been here in 25 years, so it’s been a long time since the NBA has come here, do something for us and give back in the community and around the city,” Oakley said.

In addition to joining in the excitement of All-Star weekend in Cleveland, Oakley is also back home and in the kitchen, doing what he loves best.

Oakley is helping prepare more than 1,000 meals for residents of Cleveland’s Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

His foundation’s annual event, “Oak Out Hunger,” provides meals not only to families in Cleveland, but rolling through other major cities as well.

His passion for giving back started early.

“From my upbringing, my grandmother always giving back on holiday weekends, providing everybody over, make sure everyone has a good meal,” Oakley said.

Upon graduation from John Hay, Oakley began his 19-year NBA career as a first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was then traded to Chicago then New York, but his passion for giving back to his hometown never faded.

“It’s just important. We need some leaders out here and I think, for me to be a leader on the court, I’m a leader off the court,” he said.

Oakley is the co-founder of MyWagerScore.com, a gaming app to protect sports bettors’ financial health.

He also recently release his memoir called, “The Last Enforcer.”

He’s an NBA legend with no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“We’re coming back and we’re going to keep coming back and show them that we really care.”