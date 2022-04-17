CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA announced the finalists for the top performers of the 2021-22 regular season – three of those finalists call Cleveland their home.

Cavaliers Darius Garland is a finalist for Most Improved Player along with Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Evan Mobley is up for Rookie of the Year and so is the Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes and the Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham.

For Sixth Man of the Year, Kevin Love is in the running along with Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat and Cam Johnson from the Phoenix Suns.

See the full list of finalists here.

TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.