NBA All-Star MVP Steph Curry gifts over $100k to Cleveland Metropolitan Schools

Related video: Fans crowd Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “It was kind of the perfect ending. I got the MVP, I played well the whole night,” said Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

Curry isn’t exactly a fan favorite here in The Land, but on Sunday, inside a packed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, he was the star of the night, putting up 50-points and making an All-Star game record of 16 three-pointers.

That MVP performance is now raking in some big bucks for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Ahead of the 71st NBA All-Star Game, the district’s director of athletics received a call from Under Armour, with a proposal for Curry to donate money based on his performance during the game.

Desiree Powell says, “We were very excited to consider the proposal and we looked it over and we said yes.”

The proposal was for Curry to donate $1,000 for every point scored, $3,000 for every three-pointer and $10,000 if he was all-star game MVP.

That performance added up to a whopping $108,000, which was three times what the district was expecting.

“We were modest in our expectation, said Powell. “We were like okay, we’re expecting something, but in our wildest dreams we did not expect to the extent that he performed last night.”

The money will be used for the training of middle-school basketball coaches through a program called The Positive Coaching Alliance, benefiting dozens of boys and girls basketball teams throughout the city.

“Our kids go to the recreation centers and when they’re not in the recreation centers, they’re in our schools. So why not have the training, the basic training of coaching and bring it under one umbrella? So that way, they’re getting the same philosophy in both settings,” Powell added.