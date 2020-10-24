2 dead after Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP/NEXSTAR) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday evening that the crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, which is southeast of Mobile.
Officials told our sister station WKRG that two are dead following the plane crash.
It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.
Authorities say no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.
The fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.
The sheriff’s office say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation.
