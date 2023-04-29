CLEVELAND (WJW) — And just like that, after more than 30 years, the Nautica Queen is being replaced.

Called Lady Caroline, Jacobs Entertainment Inc. is bringing in a new luxury ship to take over for the iconic boat, still offering guests up close and personal views of Lake Erie the Cuyahoga River and the downtown Cleveland skyline.

The fresh dining cruise ship is 120-feet-long, has four decks and includes multiple bars, space for a DJ and buffet.

Cruises should start in June, but the new ship is set to arrive in town early next month, docking next to the Nautica Queen in the Flats West Bank.

But don’t worry about the Nautica Queen.

“As for the 42-year-old ship’s next chapter, there definitely could still be new waters for her to explore,” JEI Executive Vice President Patrick J. McKinley said in a press release.

