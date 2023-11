CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History in Wade Oval did not open at its usual time Wednesday morning due to a fire in a mechanical room, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters said the call came in just before 6 a.m. and that the “small fire” involved insulation and a piece of “old” air-handling equipment.

The sprinkler activation system contained the fire, according to the fire department.

The museum will open at noon Wednesday.