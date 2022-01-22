Natural gas outage hits downtown Akron as temps dip, Dominion Energy reports

Symbol photo: A flame burns on a gas stove on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Downtown Akron residents with natural gas may be experiencing outages, Dominion Energy said in a release.

The pipes are being worked on at this time, but the energy company said it could be until Sunday until service is resumed. Water has reportedly gotten into some of the lines, causing the natural gas service to falter.

Natural gas is used in a variety of ways in residences and buildings, including for lighting stoves and heating rooms.

As temps dip Saturday night, a warming center has been set up at the Mason Community Learning Center on 700 East Exchange Street.

Those who may be without heat are also reminded to try and keep their pipes warm. Find out more about doing that right here.

Those affected by the outage should have received an automated message from the energy company.