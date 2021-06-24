Nationwide outage causes problems at Ohio BMV locations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A nationwide program outage is affecting Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations Thursday morning.

The Ohio BMV said this will impact driver’s license, ID and commercial license transactions.

“We are working with AAMVA to resolve this issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the BMV said. AAMVA stands for American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

This comes as the COVID-19 extension for renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations is set to expire on July 1.