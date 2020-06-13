Nationwide manhunt underway for escaped inmate after Mississippi deputy shot, killed

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, later identified as James Blair, was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.

Area law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.