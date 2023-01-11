(WJW) — Flights across the United States are delayed Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration experienced systems issues.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the administration tweeted.

The FAA says that operations across the National Airspace System are affected. Their site says there is no current estimated time of restoration.

