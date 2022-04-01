CLEVELAND (WJW)– The wild spring weather continues on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement from Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties because of brief, intense show showers expected through early afternoon.

The snow could reduce visibility rapidly and create dangerous driving conditions on interstates, the National Weather Service said. In addition, a snow squall warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m. for areas near Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Gilead and Wooster.

Expect stray rain showers through mid-afternoon, as well as wing gusts from 25 to 30 mph.

Near-normal temperatures and quieter weather is expected on Saturday.