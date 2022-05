CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service in Cleveland is warning residents about the dangers of cold water this Memorial Day weekend.

Air temperatures will climb to the 80s on Sunday and Monday. While it will feel like summer, the water temperature of Lake Erie off of Cleveland is about 50 degrees.

The NWS reminded Ohioans to wear appropriate clothing and gear, including a life vest. People should also consider postponing small craft boating activities until water temps are higher.