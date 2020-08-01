National Weather Service issues beach hazards statement for some counties along Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you made plans to go swimming in Lake Erie this weekend, you’ll want to reschedule due to dangerous water conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the following counties: Ashatabula, Lake and Cuyahoga.
It goes into effect Sunday morning and will last until Sunday evening.
Swimmers should not enter the water. A high risk of rip currents is expected.
