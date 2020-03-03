National Weather Service confirms tornadoes near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville.

The National Weather Service said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city.

Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

