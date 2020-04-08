National Weather Service confirms tornado in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon said they are looking into a tornado in Summit County from Tuesday evening’s storms.

The NWS said at least three tornadoes touched down in parts of Northeast Ohio during the wicked weather.

In Summit County, an EF-1 hit at 11:52 Tuesday night.

It went through Barberton and Green — about 8 miles — with maximum winds of 90 mph.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service said an EF-1 went through parts of Lorain and Medina County; and, an EF-0 touched down in East Sparta in Stark County.

