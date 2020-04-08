1  of  3
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: White House Task Force holding press briefing Coronavirus headlines: Latest on April 8, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Summit County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon said they are looking into a tornado in Summit County from Tuesday evening’s storms.

The NWS said at least three tornadoes touched down in parts of Northeast Ohio during the wicked weather.

In Summit County, an EF-1 hit at 11:52 Tuesday night.

It went through Barberton and Green — about 8 miles — with maximum winds of 90 mph.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service said an EF-1 went through parts of Lorain and Medina County; and, an EF-0 touched down in East Sparta in Stark County.

**Continuing coverage**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral