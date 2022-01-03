National trend encourages fans to donate to local animal shelters for late Betty White’s birthday

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 760 — Pictured: Betty White during an interview on January 7, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – A national trend making its way across social media is encouraging everyone to make a donation on Jan. 17, when the late Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

In honor of the beloved “The Golden Girls” star, who passed away at 99 on New Year’s Eve, a social media trend asks fans to donate $5 to a local animal rescue or shelter of their choice.

The Geauga County Dog Shelter and Warden’s Office promoted the trend on their Facebook page Monday. The shelter said community members can stop by to make a donation or send one through the mail at Geauga County Dog Shelter, 12513 Merritt Road, Chardon, Ohio 44024.

“I think this is a most wonderful way to honor such a wonderful and caring lady,” the post said.

White was known to be a lifelong animal lover and strong advocate for animal causes. She tirelessly raised money for animal causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo.

In 1970-1971, she wrote, produced and hosted a syndicated TV show, “The Pet Set,” to which celebrities brought their dogs and cats. She wrote a 1983 book titled “Betty White’s Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us,” and, in 2011, published “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.