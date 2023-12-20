COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is in the midst of preparations to play Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl, but the focus shifts Wednesday to new players coming in next season.
About 20 high school football players are expected to sign national letters of intent to play for Ohio State. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and after much anticipation landed the nation’s top recruit, receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Day received word of Smith’s decision in the middle of Wednesday’s press conference.
“Really?” he asked an OSU staffer.
Day shook his head, breathed a sigh of relief and jokingly buckled his knees.
“Well, I don’t know if everything is in, you got to make sure it’s in… before I do something to get myself in trouble. It’s been flipping for a while…. Okay, what was the question?
Day had high praise for all 19 recruits who had signed by 1 p.m., including for quarterback Air Nolan.
“We watched his film and saw the athleticism and he’s just kind of a baller out there,” Day said. “It doesn’t take long when you talk to him, you recognize how mature he is, and his approach, and that’s a big part of it. We feel like he’s got a really high ceiling. He’s going to be the leader of this team.”
During the press conference the Buckeyes were still waiting to hear on five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston, who has since committed to OSU, and four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan, out of St. Louis, MO, who flipped from his earlier commitment to Ohio State and has decided to join Oregon.
“Even (five, eight), ten years ago somebody would commit, and the timing was their own, and that was it, you moved on,” Day said. “Now there’s twists and turns along the way for a lot of different reasons and you have to work through those, figure out your guys at the time, and fill your 85.”
Signing day is coinciding with the influx of players transferring over the past few weeks, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who left for Syracuse. Ohio State could use the transfer portal to find its starter for next season.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as signings are announced Wednesday:
FIVE STARS
Jeremiah Smith (SIGNED)
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-3, 198 pounds
School / Location: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida
About him: Top overall recruit nationally. Rare combination of size, speed, and catching ability. Doesn’t take long to hit top speeds in a game with great body control to make highlight-reel plays. Ran 110m and 400m hurdles in high school. Cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Mylan Graham (SIGNED)
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: New Haven / New Haven, Indiana
About him: 29th overall recruit nationally. Ninth-ranked receiver nationally. Top overall recruit in Indiana. Good acceleration with good twitch in route running. Great ability to catch away from his body. Also played basketball in high school.
Eddrick Houston (SIGNED)
Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 265 pounds
School / Location: Buford / Buford, Georgia
FOUR STARS
Aaron Scott (SIGNED)
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-2, 190 pounds
School / Location: Springfield / Holland, Ohio
Air Noland (SIGNED)
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-2, 195 pounds
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia
James Peoples (SIGNED)
Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-10, 192 pounds
School / Location: Veterans Memorial / San Antonio, Texas
Garrett Stover (SIGNED)
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 195 pounds
School / Location: Big Walnut / Sunbury, Ohio
Bryce West (SIGNED)
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-11, 177 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland
Ian Moore (SIGNED)
Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 295 pounds
School / Location: New Palestine / New Palestine, Indiana
Payton Pierce (SIGNED)
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Lovejoy / Lucas, Texas
Miles Lockhart (SIGNED)
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-10, 185 pounds
School / Location: Basha / Chandler, Arizona
Max LeBlanc (SIGNED)
Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 222 pounds
School / Location: Baylor School / Chattanooga, Tennessee
THREE STARS
Gabe VanSickle (SIGNED)
Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 283 pounds
School / Location: Coopersville / Coopersville, Michigan
Damarion Witten (SIGNED)
Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 215 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland
Jaylen McClain (SIGNED)
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 185 pounds
School / Location: Seton Hall Prep / West Orange, New Jersey
Eric Mensah (SIGNED)
Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 290 pounds
School / Location: Mountain View / Stafford, Virginia
Devontae Armstrong (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-5, 297 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio
Deontae Armstrong (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 280 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio
Sam Williams-Dixon (SIGNED)
Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-11, 203 pounds
School / Location: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio
Leroy Roker (SIGNED)
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: Bishop Verot / Fort Myers, Florida
NO RATING
Morrow Evans
Pos.: Long Snapper
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas