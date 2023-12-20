COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is in the midst of preparations to play Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl, but the focus shifts Wednesday to new players coming in next season.

About 20 high school football players are expected to sign national letters of intent to play for Ohio State. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and after much anticipation landed the nation’s top recruit, receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Day received word of Smith’s decision in the middle of Wednesday’s press conference.

“Really?” he asked an OSU staffer.

Day shook his head, breathed a sigh of relief and jokingly buckled his knees.

“Well, I don’t know if everything is in, you got to make sure it’s in… before I do something to get myself in trouble. It’s been flipping for a while…. Okay, what was the question?

Day had high praise for all 19 recruits who had signed by 1 p.m., including for quarterback Air Nolan.

“We watched his film and saw the athleticism and he’s just kind of a baller out there,” Day said. “It doesn’t take long when you talk to him, you recognize how mature he is, and his approach, and that’s a big part of it. We feel like he’s got a really high ceiling. He’s going to be the leader of this team.”

During the press conference the Buckeyes were still waiting to hear on five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston, who has since committed to OSU, and four-star WR Jeremiah McClellan, out of St. Louis, MO, who flipped from his earlier commitment to Ohio State and has decided to join Oregon.

“Even (five, eight), ten years ago somebody would commit, and the timing was their own, and that was it, you moved on,” Day said. “Now there’s twists and turns along the way for a lot of different reasons and you have to work through those, figure out your guys at the time, and fill your 85.”

Signing day is coinciding with the influx of players transferring over the past few weeks, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who left for Syracuse. Ohio State could use the transfer portal to find its starter for next season.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as signings are announced Wednesday:

FIVE STARS

Jeremiah Smith (SIGNED)

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-3, 198 pounds

School / Location: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

About him: Top overall recruit nationally. Rare combination of size, speed, and catching ability. Doesn’t take long to hit top speeds in a game with great body control to make highlight-reel plays. Ran 110m and 400m hurdles in high school. Cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Mylan Graham (SIGNED)

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

School / Location: New Haven / New Haven, Indiana

About him: 29th overall recruit nationally. Ninth-ranked receiver nationally. Top overall recruit in Indiana. Good acceleration with good twitch in route running. Great ability to catch away from his body. Also played basketball in high school.

Eddrick Houston (SIGNED)

Pos.: Edge Rusher

Size: 6-3, 265 pounds

School / Location: Buford / Buford, Georgia

FOUR STARS

Aaron Scott (SIGNED)

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-2, 190 pounds

School / Location: Springfield / Holland, Ohio

Air Noland (SIGNED)

Pos.: Quarterback

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds

School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

James Peoples (SIGNED)

Pos.: Running back

Size: 5-10, 192 pounds

School / Location: Veterans Memorial / San Antonio, Texas

Garrett Stover (SIGNED)

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 195 pounds

School / Location: Big Walnut / Sunbury, Ohio

Bryce West (SIGNED)

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 5-11, 177 pounds

School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Ian Moore (SIGNED)

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman

Size: 6-5, 295 pounds

School / Location: New Palestine / New Palestine, Indiana

Payton Pierce (SIGNED)

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-1, 225 pounds

School / Location: Lovejoy / Lucas, Texas

Miles Lockhart (SIGNED)

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 5-10, 185 pounds

School / Location: Basha / Chandler, Arizona

Max LeBlanc (SIGNED)

Pos.: Tight end

Size: 6-4, 222 pounds

School / Location: Baylor School / Chattanooga, Tennessee

THREE STARS

Gabe VanSickle (SIGNED)

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman

Size: 6-5, 283 pounds

School / Location: Coopersville / Coopersville, Michigan

Damarion Witten (SIGNED)

Pos.: Tight end

Size: 6-4, 215 pounds

School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Jaylen McClain (SIGNED)

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

School / Location: Seton Hall Prep / West Orange, New Jersey

Eric Mensah (SIGNED)

Pos.: Edge Rusher

Size: 6-3, 290 pounds

School / Location: Mountain View / Stafford, Virginia

Devontae Armstrong (SIGNED)

Pos.: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-5, 297 pounds

School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Deontae Armstrong (SIGNED)

Pos.: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-6, 280 pounds

School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Sam Williams-Dixon (SIGNED)

Pos.: Running back

Size: 5-11, 203 pounds

School / Location: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio

Leroy Roker (SIGNED)

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

School / Location: Bishop Verot / Fort Myers, Florida

NO RATING

Morrow Evans

Pos.: Long Snapper

Size: 6-1, 225 pounds

School / Location: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas