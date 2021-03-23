National Puppy Day! Share pics of your dogs here…

I take my dog every year to photograph at Edgewater. This past October I lost my 12 yr old Labradore. So now we are keeping up the tradition with our new family member Lamp..

Unnamed

Unnamed

This was taken photo was taken last April at Lakeview Cemetary at the beginning of the pandemic. “Luna” loved her walks more than anything. She was a happy, friendly, and lovable pup. In October, she was diagnosed with Lymphoma. She passed away on March 11, 2021. She was our best friend. There is no greater love than what a loyal pup has for their family.

Mingus playing ball for then100,000 time today !

This is our 5yr old Yorkie, Gizmo. Love Love Love

This is our 4 yr old English Bulldog. Dozer. Can’t explain in words how much he means to our lives.

5year old adorable Aussie/American Bulldog. Best dog ever! She loves kids, to cuddle and playing outside! `

Izzy’s new ride

(WJW) — If the start of spring isn’t enough to put a smile on your face, Saturday, March 23 is National Puppy Day.

According to its website, “National Puppy Day is a special day to celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives. But more importantly, it’s a day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.”

National Puppy Day has been celebrated since 2006.

