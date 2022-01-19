National Popcorn Day: These cinemas are celebrating with free popcorn

(WJW) — Wednesday is National Popcorn Day, and several movie theater chains are celebrating with free popcorn and contests.

**Be sure to confirm your location is participating**

AMC

AMC theaters are offering free unlimited popcorn refills with the purchase of any size popcorn.



Cinemark

Cinemark is giving customers the chance to win free popcorn for a year. According to a press release, customers will have their first chance to win when they enter the sweepstakes in the Cinemark Rewards Center. Twenty people in all will win, and there will be more chances for other members to win throughout the year.

Silverspot Cinema

Silverspot Cinema will celebrate the day with two promotions. The NE Ohio location in Orange Village will offer free popcorn refills on any size popcorn purchase Wednesday.

Silverspot Cinema will also offer customers at all locations a chance to win free popcorn for a year. To participate, customers must be Silverspot SPOT Rewards members. They must also like the chain’s National Popcorn Day post on Instagram or Facebook, follow the chain on social media and tag two friends. Seven winners will be chosen at random on Jan. 20.