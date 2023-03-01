RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s not an ordinary Wednesday for a local farm animal sanctuary – it’s National Pig Day!

The annual event is celebrated each year at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna. On their special day, all of the farm’s adoptable pigs not only extra belly rubs, but also a spotlight to let the community know they are looking for a forever home.

Each pig that comes to Happy Trails has their own story, but many have been criminally abused, neglected, or abandoned.

The mission of the sanctuary is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome each animal that comes into their care.

“Each animal in our care has a story that makes them so deserving of a loving home, and they give that love right back to their people,” said Lissy Kuhn with Happy Trails.

The sanctuary currently has about a dozen pigs available for adoption.

Who could turn down a face like this?

Courtesy: Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

You can learn more about each adoptable pig, here. You can also see some more of their friendly faces below:

For those that may be interested, adoption begins by filling out an online application. Then a member of the Happy Trails placement team will reach out to you.

Happy Trails also offers an Owner Relinquish program for those who find themselves in a position where they can no longer care for their animal.

More information on the farm animal sanctuary and their work can be found, here.