OHIO (WJW) — You can explore some of the wonders of our nation right here in Ohio, and for some, you don’t even have to travel too far from Cleveland!

Check out the complied list of fun places to visit all summer long:

National Parks:

Cuyahoga Valley – Cleveland and Akron

Here you can find trails, river access, beautiful Ohio nature and more! The Cuyahoga Valley National Park feels like you’re entering a different world, right here in Northeast Ohio!

Dayton Aviation Heritage – Dayton

The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park was made in honor of the discovery of flight. It comprises six sites in the area and was established in 1992.

According to the National Park Service website, the park highlights inventors such as Wilbur and Orville Wright, writer Paul Laurence Dunbar, and sites in Dayton associated with the early development of aviation.

Click here for more about the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

Hopewell Culture – Chillicothe

The Hopewell Culture National Historical Park evolved from what was originally the former Mound City Group National Monument. The national monument was established by a proclamation signed by President Warren G. Harding in 1923.

Hopewell Culture National Historical Park was thus established in 1992. The park encompasses six sites within the Ross County area.

National monuments:

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers – Xenia

The Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument was named after soldier, diplomat and civil rights leader Charles Young. Learn more about him here.

Perry’s Victory & International Peace – Put-in-Bay

The Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial was made to honor those who fought in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. According to the National Park Service website, the monument also celebrates the long-lasting please between Great Britain, Canada and the United States. This is also a great spot for one of the most beautiful views in Ohio.

National historic site:

First Ladies – Canton

Located on two separate properties in Downtown Canton, the First Ladies National Historic Site is home to First Lady Ida Saxton-McKinley. Here you can learn about how the position of First Lady has evolved over time.

James A Garfield – Mentor

James Garfield’s front porch was used in 1880 as a platform to greet thousands of people during his presidential campaign. Now the porch serves as a spot to learn about the Garfield family.

William Howard Taft – Cincinnati

This is the home of the two-story Greek Revival house where William Howard Taft was born and grew up. the historic site preserves the home of the nation’s 27th President and 10th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The site was established in 1969.

National trails:

Lewis & Clark – Sixteen States: OH, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MO, MT, NE, ND, OR, PA, SD, WA, WV

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail stretches nearly 4,900 miles long. It stretches through the homelands of more than 60 Tribal nations.

North Country – Eight States: Vermont to North Dakota OH, MI, MN, ND, NY, PA, VT, WI

According to the National Park Service, the North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest in the National Trails System. It is about 4,800 miles long and goes across eight states.

Other National Parks near Ohio:

Pennsylvania:

Kentucky:

Michigan:

River Raisin NBP – Monroe