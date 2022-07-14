PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – If you didn’t already have your calendar marked, July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day!
And, one Northeast Ohio restaurant has the perfect way to celebrate.
I Heart Mac & Cheese, located in Parma, is offering buy one bowl, get one free.
The “fast-casual” concept restaurant that specializes in everything Mac & Cheese opened in May.
To celebrate the national day of Mac & Cheese, the restaurant is also offering two limited-time Mac & Cheese dishes.
The Nashville Hottie Bowl and Grilled Cheese sandwiches are their version of the famous Nashville Hot Chicken.
Their menu also has a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein and dairy-free alternatives.
I Heart Mac & Cheese is located at 7725 West Ridgewood Drive