(WJW) – AMC Theaters is bringing back a classic favorite for its 40th anniversary!

National Lampoon’s Vacation originally came out on July 29, 1983. Many remember the all-American Griswold family trying to take the perfect vacation.

Now, for the film’s 40th anniversary, AMC is bringing National Lampoon’s Vacation back to theaters on July 16.

Get ready for the nostalgia to take you back in time!

Click here to buy tickets.