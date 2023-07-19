(WJW) – Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and it comes with all kinds of hot dog deals, promotions and freebies nationwide.

National Hot Dog Day has been around for about 50 years. It started when the Hot Dog and Sausage Council and North American Meat Institute hosted its hot dog lunch in Washington, D.C. for legislators and congressional staff every July, according to a USA Today report.

According to the report, hot dog and sausage purchases have gone up annually to more than $8 billion in 2022. That accounts for about 9 billion hot dogs, not including the hot dogs consumed at ballparks and other vendors.

According to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council, it is estimated that the U.S. consumes about 20 billion hot dogs annually.

According to USA Today, consumers buy about 38% of the hot dogs purchased each year between Memorial Day and Labor Day, tallying around $614 million, according to the Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Check the list of hot dog deals to enjoy Wednesday:

Members of Target Circle can get 25% off Ball Park hot dogs on Wednesday.

In July, when you buy one pack of Coleman Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs online you get another one free with the code “HOTDOG.”

You can get a free hot dog or other roller grill item at Love’s Travel Stops on Wednesday.

Portillo’s has free delivery through Sunday for orders of $10 or more placed on Portillo’s website or app.

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can get a Big Bite Hot Dog for $1 on Wednesday. You can also add free toppings!

On Wednesday, Premium Beef Chili Cheese Coney dogs will be $1.29 when you order through the Sonic app.

On July 22 from 12-4 p.m., you can pick up a free hot dog, no purchase necessary!