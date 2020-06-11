National guardsmen deployed for protests delivered pizza containing shards of glass

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Two soldiers from South Carolina’s National Guard found shards of glass in a pizza that was delivered to them at their hotel in Washington DC.

According to Fox News, they found the shards of glass baked into the pizza, amid the dough and cheese.

The soldiers did not eat the pizza and were advised to file a police report, however DC Metro police say nothing is on file yet.

“The command says that the soldiers are OK, and that this was the only incident to their knowledge,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for S.C. National Guard, reportedly said.

The two soldiers were deployed to the nation’s capital to assist with the protests that had broken out in the city after George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

