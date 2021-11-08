National gas prices still rising — Here’s what it’s like in your area

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio gas prices went up 15 cents this week, now averaging $3.318 per gallon, according to reports from AAA East Central.

The national average went up two cents, bringing it to $3.42 per gallon. It’s the highest national average since September 2014.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

$3.300 Alliance

$3.294 Ashland

$3.314 Ashtabula

$3.359 Aurora

$3.299 Chesterland

$3.295 Cleveland

$3.311 Elyria

$3.344 Independence

$3.245 Lorain

$3.201 Lyndhurst

$3.330 Massillon

$3.330 Mentor

$3.338 New Philadelphia

$3.311 Niles

$3.350 Norwalk

$3.334 Oberlin

$3.260 Parma

$3.315 Ravenna

$3.359 Solon

$3.353 Willard

$3.277 Youngstown

According to the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks went down 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week.

Still, gasoline demand increased from 9.32 million barrels a day to 9.5 million barrels a day.

The EIA says this slight increase in demand has contributed to prices hikes, while higher crude prices continue to put an upward market pressure on the pumps.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.