(WJW) It’s National Dog Day! And in honor of the day that celebrates our four-legged and loyal companions here is a list of the most popular breeds and most popular dog names for 2022.

The list comes from Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, and is the result of surveying nearly 750,000 of their insured pets.

Here is what they found:

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022:

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9 Teddy

10. Max

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022:

*A mixed breed always tops the charts, but after that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack. The Lab has held the title of most popular breed for decades.

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Goldendoodle

3. Golden Retriever

4. French Bulldog

5. Labradoodle

6. German Shepherd

7. Shih Tzu

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel