National demand at the pump hits record levels; Ohio down 3 cents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is the place to be if you’re looking to spend a little less at the pump this week.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is three cents lower this week at $2.964 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationally, the demand for gas is at a record highs.

AAA says that at 10 million barrels per day, which only partially reflects Independence Day weekend travel, it was a nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14.

See what the average price is in your area:

$2.856        Alliance
$3.010        Ashland
$2.927        Ashtabula
$2.959        Aurora
$2.994        Chesterland
$2.968        Cleveland
$2.929        Elyria
$2.925        Independence
$2.913        Lorain
$2.954        Lyndhurst
$2.908        Massillon
$2.956        Mentor
$2.921        New Philadelphia
$2.950        Niles
$3.091        Norwalk
$3.046        Oberlin
$2.933        Parma
$2.919        Ravenna
$2.982        Solon
$3.135        Willard
$2.963        Youngstown

You can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral