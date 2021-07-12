National demand at the pump hits record levels; Ohio down 3 cents

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is the place to be if you’re looking to spend a little less at the pump this week.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is three cents lower this week at $2.964 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationally, the demand for gas is at a record highs.

AAA says that at 10 million barrels per day, which only partially reflects Independence Day weekend travel, it was a nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14.

See what the average price is in your area:

$2.856 Alliance

$3.010 Ashland

$2.927 Ashtabula

$2.959 Aurora

$2.994 Chesterland

$2.968 Cleveland

$2.929 Elyria

$2.925 Independence

$2.913 Lorain

$2.954 Lyndhurst

$2.908 Massillon

$2.956 Mentor

$2.921 New Philadelphia

$2.950 Niles

$3.091 Norwalk

$3.046 Oberlin

$2.933 Parma

$2.919 Ravenna

$2.982 Solon

$3.135 Willard

$2.963 Youngstown

You can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.