National demand at the pump hits record levels; Ohio down 3 cents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is the place to be if you’re looking to spend a little less at the pump this week.
The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is three cents lower this week at $2.964 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Nationally, the demand for gas is at a record highs.
AAA says that at 10 million barrels per day, which only partially reflects Independence Day weekend travel, it was a nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14.
See what the average price is in your area:
$2.856 Alliance
$3.010 Ashland
$2.927 Ashtabula
$2.959 Aurora
$2.994 Chesterland
$2.968 Cleveland
$2.929 Elyria
$2.925 Independence
$2.913 Lorain
$2.954 Lyndhurst
$2.908 Massillon
$2.956 Mentor
$2.921 New Philadelphia
$2.950 Niles
$3.091 Norwalk
$3.046 Oberlin
$2.933 Parma
$2.919 Ravenna
$2.982 Solon
$3.135 Willard
$2.963 Youngstown
You can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.