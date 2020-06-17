National civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — National civil rights attorney Ben Crump plans to represent the family of a recent high school graduate who was killed in Akron on Sunday.

According to police, Na’kia Crawford was sitting at a stoplight at N. Howard St. and West North St. around 1:30 p.m. when another vehicle reportedly pulled up and started shooting at the car multiple times.

The 18-year-old was running errands with her grandmother when it happened. Na’kia died at the hospital from her injuries. Her grandmother was not hurt.

“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Akron Police Department. We are committed to making sure police devote the necessary time and resources to identify the killer and get justice for her family,” said Ben Crump in a statement.

18yo Na’kia Crawford was MURDERED in Akron, Ohio – shot and killed at a stoplight with her grandmother! $50,000 REWARD for info that brings #NakiaCrawford's murderer to JUSTICE!

SUSPECT: White male driving 2014-15 Black Camaro. We must UNITE and get #JusticeForNakia! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/RhzHWg55Hd — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 17, 2020

Akron police released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved with her murder. It’s a black car with tinted windows.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, call police at 330-375-2490.

