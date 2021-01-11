‘Nation must heal in civil manner’: First Lady addresses Capitol riots, thanks Americans for support over last 4 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — First Lady Melania Trump has released a statement addressing the Capitol riots, mourning those who died and calling on the country to “stop the violence” and “heal in a civil manner.”

Trump’s statement was posted on the White House’s website Monday morning.

Protesters attended a rally by President Trump near the White House Wednesday before heading to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” Several arrests have been made. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House plans to proceed with legislation to impeach the president.

Trump said her “heart goes out to” the protesters and officers who died during the riots: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

“I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she said in the statement.

Trump also said she is disappointed and disheartened with “what happened last week.”

She went on to say:

“Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable. As an American, I am proud of our freedom to express our viewpoints without persecution. It is one of the paramount ideals which America is fundamentally built on. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect that right. With that in mind, I would like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”

Trump also said “it has been the honor of my lifetime” to serve as First Lady. She said:

“I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit. I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me. Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation. Every day let us remember that we are one Nation under God. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.”

