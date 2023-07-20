CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fox 8 News’ very own Natalie Herbick is appearing on the cover of the latest edition of Cleveland Magazine, having an in-depth conversation about her battle with breast cancer.

Featured in the 2023 Best Doctors edition of the magazine, Natalie discusses not only her fears that came with the diagnosis, but also her urge and determination to fight the disease.

Herbick was diagnosed on January 30 with early-stage breast cancer. In May she underwent breast reconstructive surgery — her second and last major surgery.

“I don’t remember everything that went through my mind. The world just kind of stopped,” Natalie told Cleveland Magazine about the moment she was told she had cancer.

Now, Natalie says she has the drive to push the importance of cancer screenings. Natalie told Cleveland Magazine that now, her biggest goal is to work with legislators to make sure everyone in the State of Ohio can access the same tools she had to catch breast cancer in its earliest stages.

“I hope to show women that (my outcome) could be the outcome for (them), and it’s not so scary, “Natalie said. “ If your life is going to be saved, you can handle it.”

To read the full article, the 2023 Best Doctors edition of Cleveland Magazine will be available at newsstands Monday.